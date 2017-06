A common mistake newcomer to Swift makes is to start with a class instead of a struct. That’s understandable since in Objective-C we use classes everywhere. There is nothing wrong in using a class since Swift still supports it but in; You can still use them with Swift of course. But in Swift, struct is way more powerful as their Objective-C counterpart in which they are not anymore limited to just a set of fields holding some values.

Instead, Swift’s structs have quite the same capabilities as classes — except inheritance — but instead are value-types (so copied every time you pass them in another variable, much like ‘ Int' for example) whereas classes are reference types, passed by reference instead of being copied, like in Objective-C.

Check out this article below to learn more about their differences.

